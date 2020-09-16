Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,485 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Badger Meter as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Badger Meter by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 21.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Badger Meter by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 45,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $95,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Argus started coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

