Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 19,689 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

XEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

