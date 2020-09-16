Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 3,892 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit by 104.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit by 369.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regal Beloit by 417.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $103.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

In other Regal Beloit news, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $723,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,206.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $407,647.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,281.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

