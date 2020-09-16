Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 42,015 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,015 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hancock Whitney worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 129,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 41,721 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 226,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

HWC opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.