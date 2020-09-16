Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,789 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 524.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products Co has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.