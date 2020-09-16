Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 642,999 Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642,999 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.49% of Mallinckrodt worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mallinckrodt by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 115,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 57,918 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at $1,366,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mallinckrodt by 6.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 9.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 499,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mallinckrodt stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $95.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.19 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 89.94% and a positive return on equity of 34.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

Mallinckrodt Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

