FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $298.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been given a $298.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $171.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.58.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $236.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $241.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,714,875.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of FedEx by 114.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

