Fireball Market Cap Tops $83,647.44 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, Fireball has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. Fireball has a market cap of $83,647.44 and approximately $90.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fireball token can currently be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00032075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00721307 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.08 or 0.01822832 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001619 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000576 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 73% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 23,641 tokens. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fireball

Fireball can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

