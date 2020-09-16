First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. First Quantum Minerals traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 44673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FQVLF. Deutsche Bank raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

