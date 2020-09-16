Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Price Up 5.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.68. 326,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 537,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Specifically, Director Paul W. Hobby purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Nierenberg acquired 11,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,183.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,337 shares in the company, valued at $375,208.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 244,630 shares of company stock worth $580,856. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $191.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 178.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 106.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 5,586.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 94,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 68.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,541 shares during the period. 34.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

