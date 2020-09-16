Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,224 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Bill.com worth $36,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 178.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 254.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 172,630 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,922.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $239,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bill.com news, Director David K. Chao sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $385,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,288,462 shares of company stock valued at $411,848,127 over the last quarter.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $107.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.91.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

