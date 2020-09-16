Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 187,946 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Balchem worth $38,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Balchem by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 22.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

BCPC opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.62. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average of $95.49.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.35 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

