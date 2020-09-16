Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157,533 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.14% of Heartland Financial USA worth $38,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after purchasing an additional 83,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 64.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.01 per share, with a total value of $66,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $107,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,341.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $204,650 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTLF. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

