Fmr LLC Has $35.77 Million Stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,398,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 420,370 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.93% of First Bancorp worth $35,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Bancorp by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 777,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 36,737 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $156.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. First Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

