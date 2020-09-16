Fmr LLC Has $37.93 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,252 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Valmont Industries worth $37,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 18.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,011,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,233,000 after purchasing an additional 156,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Valmont Industries by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 508,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

NYSE VMI opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.26. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $688.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.80 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.