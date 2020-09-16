Fmr LLC Has $44.24 Million Stock Position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,678 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 14.33% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $44,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 460.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCEI. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.36. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.82 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 28.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

