Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270,434 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.18% of Spire worth $39,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.2% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Spire by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 12.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SR. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Shares of SR opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $67.86. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

