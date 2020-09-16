Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Shares Up 8% on Insider Buying Activity

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG)’s share price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 310,388 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 134,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Specifically, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,137,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 149,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $3,743,127.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 178,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,943.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 874,785 shares of company stock worth $20,902,877.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 2,644.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter.

Franchise Group Company Profile (NYSE:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.