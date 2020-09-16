Fusion Reaches Market Cap of $18.93 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Fusion token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00003694 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, Ethfinex and Hotbit. Fusion has a market cap of $18.93 million and $1.33 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,804.97 or 0.98217877 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 64,152,408 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,582,651 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cobinhood, IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

