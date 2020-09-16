Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 724,894 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724,894 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.99% of ImmunoGen worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 45,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,151,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after buying an additional 19,109,675 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,617,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 16,733,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,997 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ImmunoGen by 957.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on IMGN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

IMGN opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.16.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. On average, analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.