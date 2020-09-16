Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 200,029 Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,029 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Tenable worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tenable by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 38,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,343,536.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,648.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $194,171.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,144,803.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,760,786 shares of company stock worth $184,200,356. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TENB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

