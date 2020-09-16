Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,203 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Trinseo worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trinseo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 93.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 254,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 122,850 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter worth $480,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 24.2% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 66,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $136,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $989.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.95. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

