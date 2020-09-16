Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 106,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.00% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $757.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCF. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

