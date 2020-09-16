Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been given a €99.00 ($116.47) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 121.77% from the company’s current price.

GLJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Grenke currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.57 ($80.67).

Get Grenke alerts:

ETR:GLJ opened at €44.64 ($52.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.84, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81. Grenke has a 52-week low of €40.50 ($47.65) and a 52-week high of €104.40 ($122.82).

About Grenke

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.