Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 134.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,092 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Grocery Outlet worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GO. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 111,707 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 71.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,009,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 182.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NYSE GO opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $81,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,167.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,902,591 over the last ninety days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

