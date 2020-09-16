Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 6,210 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,668 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 104,459 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Markston International LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 361,592 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $208.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.36 and a 200-day moving average of $187.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1,579.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

