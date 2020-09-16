GXChain Price Hits $0.64 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $41.43 million and approximately $22.65 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00005779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000371 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002525 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001240 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

