Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 52.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BofA Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.11.

CAT traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $150.88. 135,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,787. The company has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $155.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.70.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

