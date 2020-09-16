Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,770,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,026 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.75% of Hasbro worth $282,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.76.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $78.51. 1,105,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,915. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $123.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.84.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

