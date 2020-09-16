Hayek Kallen Investment Management Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.7% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,771,051,000 after buying an additional 541,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after buying an additional 712,601 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,975,000 after acquiring an additional 892,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,340,000 after acquiring an additional 403,206 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,919,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,978,000 after buying an additional 275,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $81.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,805,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,137. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 110.28, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

