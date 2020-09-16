Hayek Kallen Investment Management Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,217.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.46. 1,616,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,814. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.87.

