Head to Head Contrast: Tidewater (NYSE:SII) versus Mogo Finance Technology (NYSE:MOGO)

Tidewater (NYSE:SII) and Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tidewater and Mogo Finance Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater $72.50 million 14.03 $10.20 million $0.04 997.00 Mogo Finance Technology $45.07 million 1.07 -$8.16 million ($0.67) -2.46

Tidewater has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo Finance Technology. Mogo Finance Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tidewater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tidewater and Mogo Finance Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mogo Finance Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Tidewater currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.44%. Mogo Finance Technology has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 112.12%. Given Mogo Finance Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo Finance Technology is more favorable than Tidewater.

Profitability

This table compares Tidewater and Mogo Finance Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater 19.54% 6.53% 5.32% Mogo Finance Technology -42.51% -563.45% -14.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Tidewater shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Mogo Finance Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tidewater beats Mogo Finance Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tidewater

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

