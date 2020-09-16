Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,647,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of Healthpeak Properties worth $265,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $28.68. 2,286,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,384. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.