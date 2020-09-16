HedgeTrade Price Tops $1.06 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $359.10 million and approximately $538,333.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00009634 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004340 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00031728 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,000,783 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.