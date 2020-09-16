HempCoin Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.81 million and $474.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044533 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,039.84 or 1.00352853 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000403 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00171518 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000822 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 258,443,571 coins and its circulating supply is 258,308,421 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

