Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Huntsman stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. 1,685,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,257. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.08. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 724.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

