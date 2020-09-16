Huobi Token Market Cap Tops $1.00 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for $4.79 or 0.00043444 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, LBank and Bibox. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $130.79 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.41 or 0.04327884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009076 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00058004 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,776,108 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Bibox, DDEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

