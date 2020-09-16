IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,679.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, Gate.io and Upbit. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $911,363.94 and $9,679.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.04317808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004686 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00034838 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, Allbit, OEX, DDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Cashierest, Kucoin, CoinBene and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

