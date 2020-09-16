Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 176,399 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.18% of Incyte worth $41,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,922,000 after buying an additional 90,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,805,000 after buying an additional 48,044 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 54.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,239,000 after buying an additional 753,967 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Incyte by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,212,000 after buying an additional 69,145 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Incyte by 66.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,938,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,579,000 after buying an additional 776,209 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of -100.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.95. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $66,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,304,461.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,368 shares of company stock valued at $26,711,586 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

