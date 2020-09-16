Insider Buying: MPAC Group PLC (LON:MPAC) Insider Acquires 3,139 Shares of Stock

MPAC Group PLC (LON:MPAC) insider Will Wilkins bought 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,982.02 ($13,043.28).

LON:MPAC opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Wednesday. MPAC Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 161.50 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 377 ($4.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 283.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 million and a PE ratio of 14.00.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of MPAC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

MPAC Group Company Profile

Mpac Group plc provides packaging solutions and related support services and systems primarily to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage, and nicotine delivery sectors worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotics, and at-line instrumentation and testing solutions.

