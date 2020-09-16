Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Sells 5,602 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $531,517.76.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $96.79. 1,028,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,462. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $106.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

