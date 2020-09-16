Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $8,903.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.41 or 0.04327884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009076 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00058004 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034906 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 281,287,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.