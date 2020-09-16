Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,590. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

