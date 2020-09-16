Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 157.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 92,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 26,907 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 176,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 39,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $96.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,911. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average of $93.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.