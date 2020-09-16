Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,686,000 after buying an additional 136,930 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $173,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.17. 2,129,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.