InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

ICMB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. 141,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.33.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 78.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

