Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Credit Suisse Group (CS)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/4/2020 – Credit Suisse Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/3/2020 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/3/2020 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/31/2020 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

7/31/2020 – Credit Suisse Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/31/2020 – Credit Suisse Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/31/2020 – Credit Suisse Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2020 – Credit Suisse Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/21/2020 – Credit Suisse Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Get Credit Suisse Group AG alerts:

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 285,954 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 694.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,164 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 57.2% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.