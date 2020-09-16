Investors Buy Large Volume of Dmc Global Put Options (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 667 put options on the company. This is an increase of 881% compared to the average volume of 68 put options.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $43,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Dmc Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 42.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 249,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 74,885 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Sidoti started coverage on Dmc Global in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Dmc Global stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. Dmc Global has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $479.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

