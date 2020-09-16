iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,170 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.55. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.