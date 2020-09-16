iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Position Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 34,358 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $95.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.42. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $101.20.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.